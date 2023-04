U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Joshua Griffith, center, a landing zone controller and Staff. Sgt. Cody Paynter, right, a landing zone safety officer with the 435th Contingency Response Group, role-play as simulated victims of a rollover accident during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. The scenario included three individuals who sustained simulated, life-threatening injuries, which required 435th CRG responders to employ Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 07:51 Photo ID: 7750483 VIRIN: 230309-A-BD610-1243 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.32 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.