Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 14 of 16]

    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Group roll Staff. Sgt. Cody Paynter, a landing zone safety officer, who simulates life-threatening injuries, onto a litter after a scenario-based vehicle rollover accident during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. The scenario included three individuals who sustained simulated, life-threatening injuries, which required 435th CRG responders to employ Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 07:51
    Photo ID: 7750481
    VIRIN: 230309-A-BD610-1300
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 15.6 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover
    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435 CRG
    435th Contingency Response Group
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT