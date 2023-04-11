Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover

U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Group get ready to transport a patient to the medical tent to receive further medical care during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. The scenario included three individuals who sustained simulated, life-threatening injuries, which required 435th CRG responders to employ Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques. . (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

