Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover

U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Group respond to a scenario-based vehicle rollover accident during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 09, 2023. The scenario included three individuals who sustained simulated, life-threatening injuries, which required 435th CRG responders to employ Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

