U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Group simulate a vehicle rollover during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 07, 2023. 435th Contingency Response Group Airmen received simulated, quick, medical treatment following a scenario-based accident during Exercise Agile Bison. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|7750473
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1236
|Resolution:
|7925x5284
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
