U.S. Air Force Capt. Jon Price, right, flight surgeon with the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group, coordinates the response to a scenario-based vehicle rollover accident during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. The scenario included three individuals who sustained simulated, life-threatening injuries which required 435th CRG responders to employ Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 07:51
|Photo ID:
|7750471
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1275
|Resolution:
|7989x4841
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 16 of 16], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT