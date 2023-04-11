Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover [Image 2 of 16]

    Agile Bison 23 - Simulated Rollover

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Karr, 435th Contingency Response Squadron team chief, places a tourniquet on Staff. Sgt. Cody Paynter, a landing zone safety officer, who simulates life-threatening injuries sustained in a scenario-based vehicle rollover accident during Exercise Agile Bison at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 9, 2023. Once Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) is administered, all patients are transported to the medical tent to receive further medical care. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 07:51
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
