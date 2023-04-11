U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sarah Encinias and Staff Sgt. Marquisha Davis, 386th Expeditionary Medical Readiness Squadron technicians, enjoy snow cones at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 19, 2023. The AASAB Chaplain Corp made snow cones for Airmen to help boost morale around the base. The Chaplain Corps helps keep Airmen's spiritual health high and helps ensure Airmen are ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 07:31 Photo ID: 7750460 VIRIN: 230419-F-IL807-0170 Resolution: 2864x3520 Size: 2.42 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Cones in the Sand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.