    Snow Cones in the Sand [Image 2 of 5]

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Sidnam, a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, gives snow cones to Marauders at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 19, 2023. The AASAB Chaplain Corp made snow cones for Airmen to help boost morale around the base. The Chaplain Corps helps keep Airmen's spiritual health high and helps ensure Airmen are ready to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 07:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Cones in the Sand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morale
    386 AEW
    Chaplain
    Snow Cones
    AASAB

