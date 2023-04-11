Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron guide a vehicle towards the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, for a running engine onload procedure, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group’s ability to mobilize and protect Department of Defense assets is a vital component in implementing initiatives in line with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

