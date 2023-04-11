Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations

U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron guide a vehicle towards the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, for a running engine onload procedure, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group’s ability to mobilize and protect Department of Defense assets is a vital component in implementing initiatives in line with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

