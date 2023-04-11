U.S. Airmen with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron guide a vehicle towards the cargo door of a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, for a running engine onload procedure, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, during Exercise Agile Bison, March 9, 2023. The 435th Contingency Response Group’s ability to mobilize and protect Department of Defense assets is a vital component in implementing initiatives in line with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7750380
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-BD610-1120
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 23 - Landing Zone Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT