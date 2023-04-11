YOKOSUKA, Japan – Sailors transport an F/A-18 Hornet training aircraft on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:29 Photo ID: 7750357 VIRIN: 230413-N-SO660-1015 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct general quarters drill [Image 11 of 11], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.