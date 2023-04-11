Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct general quarters drill [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan – Sailors transport an F/A-18 Hornet training aircraft on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:29
    Photo ID: 7750356
    VIRIN: 230413-N-SO660-1001
    Resolution: 4037x2364
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct general quarters drill [Image 11 of 11], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    General Quarters
    Ronald Reagan
    Aircraft
    Firefighting

