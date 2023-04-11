YOKOSUKA, Japan – Sailors transport an F/A-18 Hornet training aircraft on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7750350
|VIRIN:
|230413-N-SO660-1004
|Resolution:
|3602x2648
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct general quarters drill [Image 11 of 11], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT