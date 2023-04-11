Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army, Maj. Cara Reitz, general surgeon,10th Field Hospital, speaks with her Soldiers following an active shooter exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. During the event, 10th Field Hospital personnel simulated treatment of several wounded patients. The purpose of the exercise was to engage capabilities from all agencies that might be involved in an active shooter situation and included members from Criminal Investigative Department, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and 10th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

