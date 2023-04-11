ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise

U.S. Army, Maj. Cara Reitz, general surgeon,10th Field Hospital, speaks with her Soldiers following an active shooter exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. During the event, 10th Field Hospital personnel simulated treatment of several wounded patients. The purpose of the exercise was to engage capabilities from all agencies that might be involved in an active shooter situation and included members from Criminal Investigative Department, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and 10th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

