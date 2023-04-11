Capt. (Dr.) Jeffrey Helfrich, officer in charge of the veterinary services, Area Support Group – Kuwait, guides the simulated treatment of a dog manikin during an active shooter exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to engage capabilities from all agencies that might be involved in an active shooter situation and included members from Criminal Investigative Department, Area Support Group – Kuwait and 10th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 06:21 Photo ID: 7750339 VIRIN: 230408-D-VN697-725 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.03 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.