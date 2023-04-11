U.S. Army, Maj. Cara Reitz, general surgeon,10th Field Hospital, leads a team of Soldiers in assessing treatment of a simulated wounded patient during an active shooter exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to engage capabilities from all agencies that might be involved in an active shooter situation and included members from Criminal Investigative Department, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and 10th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 06:21
|Photo ID:
|7750338
|VIRIN:
|230408-D-VN697-612
|Resolution:
|4568x3185
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
