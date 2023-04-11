ASG-KU, Active Shooter Exercise

10th Field Hospital Soldiers simulate treatment of a wounded patient during an active shooter exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to engage capabilities from all agencies that might be involved in an active shooter situation and included members from Criminal Investigative Department, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and 10th Field Hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

