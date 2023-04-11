Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, secures a simulated chemical ordnance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while mitigating hazards from leaking chemical munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 04:35
|Photo ID:
|7750233
|VIRIN:
|230420-F-HF074-1120
|Resolution:
|5816x3724
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem
