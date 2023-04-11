8th CES EOD, disposing of any problem

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, secures a simulated chemical ordnance at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 20, 2023. EOD team members were tested on their ability to operate in a hazardous environment while mitigating hazards from leaking chemical munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

