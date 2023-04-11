Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Caitlin Johnson simulates taking a hostage as an active shooter in a Navy Exchange store during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|04.18.2023
|04.20.2023 02:28
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Active Shooter Drill at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
