Active Shooter Drill at CFAS

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo respond to a simulated active shooter in a Navy Exchange store during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

