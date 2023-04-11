Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Drill at CFAS [Image 1 of 5]

    Active Shooter Drill at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jaxon Rinn responds to a simulated active shooter in a Navy Exchange store during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) April 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 02:28
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Drill at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Sailors
    training
    active shooter drill

