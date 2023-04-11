Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Deputy visits AASAB [Image 3 of 4]

    AFCENT Deputy visits AASAB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Slocum, left, Air Forces Central deputy commander, inspects a 105mm shell on an AC-130J Gohstrider during his visit to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 18, 2023. Slocum is responsible for the command and control of air operations in a 21-nation area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia. AASAB is critical to the air operations in this AOR, keeping aircraft and Airmen armed and supplied. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    AFCENT Deputy Commander

