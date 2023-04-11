AFCENT Deputy visits AASAB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Slocum, left, Air Forces Central deputy commander, inspects a 105mm shell on an AC-130J Gohstrider during his visit to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 18, 2023. Slocum is responsible for the command and control of air operations in a 21-nation area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia. AASAB is critical to the air operations in this AOR, keeping aircraft and Airmen armed and supplied. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

