NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 21, 2023)— Members of the Canadian Armed Forces tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during exercise Sea Dragon 2023, March 21. Sea Dragon is a multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise which improves interoperability and strengthens relationships in the Indo-Pacific. Illinois is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 1, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 01:49
|Photo ID:
|7750036
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-YU102-1012
|Resolution:
|5079x3628
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the Canadian Armed Forces tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during exercise Sea Dragon 2023, March 21. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT