NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 1, 2023) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Guam, March 1. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

