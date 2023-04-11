Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 1, 2023) – The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Guam, March 1. Michigan is the second submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic missile submarines and guided missile submarines, and the third U.S. ship to bear the name. Michigan is home-ported in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    This work, The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) departs Guam, March 1. [Image 5 of 5], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    ssn
    submarine

