36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour

Staff Sgt Bora Ros, ramp services representative with the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, unloads cargo during the 36th APS annual tour at Kaden Air Base, Japan, April 20 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP