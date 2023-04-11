Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 3 of 4]

    36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Airman with the 36th Aerial Port Squadron help the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron with cargo loading at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 00:31
    Photo ID: 7749945
    VIRIN: 230420-F-NH443-969
    Resolution: 4675x2913
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ann Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    446th Airlift Wing
    446AW
    36thAPS

