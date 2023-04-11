Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition MOUT competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition MOUT competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Adrian Neco, a logistics specialist representing the Florida Army National Guard, engages targets at the Military Operations on Urban Terrain site at the Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. on April 19, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    Region III Best Warrior Competition
    R3BWC2023
    Adrian Neco

