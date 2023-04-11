Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition MOUT competition

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles McWhorter, a military police officer representing the North Carolina Army National Guard, engages targets at the Military Operations on Urban Terrain site at the Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. on April 19, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

