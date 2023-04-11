Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Documenting the the Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 6]

    Documenting the the Region III Best Warrior Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Rydell Tomas, a mass communications specialist representing the Georgia Army National Guard, prepares his camera settings to record competitions at the Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. on April 19, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

