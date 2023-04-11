U.S. Army Sgt. Rydell Tomas, a mass communications specialist representing the Georgia Army National Guard, prepares his camera settings to record competitions at the Region III National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. on April 19, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 20:57 Photo ID: 7749649 VIRIN: 230419-Z-QL321-0001 Resolution: 6178x4119 Size: 6.55 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Documenting the the Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.