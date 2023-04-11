Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bruno’s 10-Days of Leave [Image 11 of 11]

    Bruno’s 10-Days of Leave

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Abbott 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bruno, the mascot in training for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, poses for a photo while visiting the San Diego Convention Center during his 10-day boot leave on March 8, 2023. Following graduation, the mascot is given 10 days of leave before taking on the duties and responsibilities that are entrusted to them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott) (This photo has been altered for medical purposes by covering an eye infection)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7749531
    VIRIN: 230308-M-RO791-2318
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bruno’s 10-Days of Leave [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Liberty
    MCRDSD
    Bruno

