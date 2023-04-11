Bruno’s 10-Days of Leave

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Bruno, the mascot in training for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, poses for a photo while visiting the San Diego Convention Center during his 10-day boot leave on March 8, 2023. Following graduation, the mascot is given 10 days of leave before taking on the duties and responsibilities that are entrusted to them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler W. Abbott) (This photo has been altered for purposes of covering an eye infection)

Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 by Sgt Tyler Abbott