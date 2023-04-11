Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF administrative personnel learn about future policy changes [Image 6 of 6]

    I MEF administrative personnel learn about future policy changes

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Mr. Adrian Grange, the mobile administrative assist team officer in charge with Marine Corps Installations West, waits to ask a question regarding the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program during the Manpower and Reserve Affairs roadshow held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the roadshow was to discuss current policies and future changes to the administrative community in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
