Mr. Adrian Grange, the mobile administrative assist team officer in charge with Marine Corps Installations West, waits to ask a question regarding the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program during the Manpower and Reserve Affairs roadshow held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the roadshow was to discuss current policies and future changes to the administrative community in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7749507
|VIRIN:
|230418-M-FG738-0005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, I MEF administrative personnel learn about future policy changes [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
