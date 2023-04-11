Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, visits NTAG Philadelphia

230418-N-WF272-1396 PHILADELPHIA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Brian Biddle, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks with Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, during the commodore's visit to Navy Recruiting Station Levittown, Pa., April 18, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

