Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, visits NTAG Philadelphia

230418-N-WF272-1239 PHILADELPHIA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, speaks with recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during his visit to Navy Recruiting Station Cottman, Philadelphia, April 18, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

