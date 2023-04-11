Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, visits NTAG Philadelphia [Image 3 of 9]

    Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, visits NTAG Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    U.S. Navy           

    230418-N-WF272-1078 PHILADELPHIA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, speaks with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia’s leadership during his scheduled visit to NTAG Philadelphia headquarters and local recruiting stations, April 18, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

