Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East, visits NTAG Philadelphia

230418-N-WF272-1024 PHILADELPHIA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alton Smith, right, a native of New Kent, Va., executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks with Capt. Rajashaker “Bob” Reddy, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, during the commodore's scheduled visit to NTAG Philadelphia headquarters and local recruiting stations, April 18, 2023. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

