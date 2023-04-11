230419-N-WM182-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice hose-handling during a damage control exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7749435 VIRIN: 230419-N-WM182-1021 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.61 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Rodeo Aboard Nimitz [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.