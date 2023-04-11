Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Rodeo Aboard Nimitz [Image 12 of 16]

    Damage Control Rodeo Aboard Nimitz

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230419-N-WM182-1021 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors practice hose-handling during a damage control exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

