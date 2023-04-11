Damage Control Rodeo Aboard Nimitz

230419-N-WM182-1005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Dillon Fraga, from San Antonio, left and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Caleb Gremmel, from Columbia, Miss., practice using a jubilee patch during a damage control exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

