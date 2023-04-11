230419-N-MH015-1005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 19, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Riley Landowski, from Watertown, N.Y., performs maintenance on a SLQ-32 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|04.19.2023
|04.19.2023 18:12
|7749431
|230419-N-MH015-1005
|3817x2726
|1.55 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|3
|1
This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
