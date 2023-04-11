230418-N-DU622-1071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 18, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 taxis on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 18:12 Photo ID: 7749429 VIRIN: 230418-N-DU622-1071 Resolution: 4043x2664 Size: 2.37 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.