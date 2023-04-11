Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony at Headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Anderson 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tn. (April 19, 2023) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), Rear Adm. Lex Walker speaks with Senior Chief Operations Specialist Jonathan Figliola prior to a Senior Chief pinning ceremony. CNRC pinned two Senior Chiefs during a ceremony held in front of recruiting headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson)

    This work, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony at Headquarters, by PO2 Cody Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Pinning
    Navy Recruiting Command
    Recruiting
    Senior Chief

