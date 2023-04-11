Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Holds Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony at Headquarters

MILLINGTON, Tn. (April 19, 2023) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC), Rear Adm. Lex Walker speaks with Senior Chief Operations Specialist Jonathan Figliola prior to a Senior Chief pinning ceremony. CNRC pinned two Senior Chiefs during a ceremony held in front of recruiting headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Anderson)
