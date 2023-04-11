Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross

Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur, the leading chief petty officer at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and the 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross, sits for a photo on an MH-60 Jayhawk at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on April 18, 2023. Leichenauer’s previous assignments include Air Station Elizabeth City, Air Station Astoria, Aviation Training Center Mobile, Air Station Cape Cod, Air Station Clearwater, Aviation Technical Training Center Elizabeth City, the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive, and Recruit Basic at Training Center Cape May. He joined the Coast Guard in January 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

