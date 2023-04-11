Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross [Image 1 of 4]

    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur, the leading chief petty officer at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and the 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross, sits for a photo on an MH-60 Jayhawk at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on April 18, 2023. Leichenauer’s previous assignments include Air Station Elizabeth City, Air Station Astoria, Aviation Training Center Mobile, Air Station Cape Cod, Air Station Clearwater, Aviation Technical Training Center Elizabeth City, the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive, and Recruit Basic at Training Center Cape May. He joined the Coast Guard in January 1994. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7749163
    VIRIN: 180423-G-JO805-3006
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross
    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross
    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross
    Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Leichenaur 15th Enlisted Ancient Albatross

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    enlisted
    ancient
    master chief
    15th
    albatross
    leichenaur

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT