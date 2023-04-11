Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023) Volunteers from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum are pictured after debarking the Victory Rover sightseeing boat at Norfolk’s Towne Point Park on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The group boarded the sightseeing boat for a guided water tour as part of National Volunteer Week, which was celebrated from April 16-22, 2023. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7749160 VIRIN: 230419-N-TG517-960 Resolution: 4433x3523 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK , VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum Volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.