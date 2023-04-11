Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum Volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Museum Volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 19, 2023) Volunteers from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum are pictured after debarking the Victory Rover sightseeing boat at Norfolk’s Towne Point Park on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The group boarded the sightseeing boat for a guided water tour as part of National Volunteer Week, which was celebrated from April 16-22, 2023. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Naval Museum Volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Museum Volunteer, Volunteer, Volunteer Appreciation

