Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 3 of 4]

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Cole Fraser 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Captain Dianna Wolfson, signs a proclamation during the kick-off ceremony for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:45
    Photo ID: 7748990
    VIRIN: 230414-N-OQ665-812
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 954.13 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT