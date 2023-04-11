Sailors from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) attend Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s kick-off ceremony for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|7748988
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-OQ665-751
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT