Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 7748988 VIRIN: 230414-N-OQ665-751 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.