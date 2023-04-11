Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th ID Best Squad competition [Image 2 of 2]

    7th ID Best Squad competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Aaron Molskness, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), prepares for the Hand Release Push-up during the Army Combat Fitness Test on the first day of the Best Squad competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team that embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of Trust in Me. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
