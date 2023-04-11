U.S. Army Cpl. Aaron Molskness, a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division (ID), prepares for the Hand Release Push-up during the Army Combat Fitness Test on the first day of the Best Squad competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team that embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of Trust in Me. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

