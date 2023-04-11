Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ID Best Squad competition [Image 1 of 2]

    7th ID Best Squad competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Lujan, an aircraft components repair supervisor assigned to 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (ID), adjusts Sgt. Brenden Silvas’ uniform before the formal board portion of the Best Squad competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team that embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of Trust in Me. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:55
    Photo ID: 7748963
    VIRIN: 230418-A-FC838-157
    Resolution: 5149x4060
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ID Best Squad competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th ID Best Squad competition
    7th ID Best Squad competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bayonet
    JBLM
    TrustInMe
    Army2030
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT