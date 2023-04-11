U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jerome Lujan, an aircraft components repair supervisor assigned to 4th Squadron, 6th Air Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (ID), adjusts Sgt. Brenden Silvas’ uniform before the formal board portion of the Best Squad competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 18, 2023. The 7th ID Best Squad competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team that embodies the Bayonet Division’s motto of Trust in Me. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:55 Photo ID: 7748963 VIRIN: 230418-A-FC838-157 Resolution: 5149x4060 Size: 3.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ID Best Squad competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.