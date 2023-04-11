Raising awareness one event at a time: Tripler Army Medical Center Soldiers participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) event.

Soldiers from Tripler Army Medical Center were up bright and early this week to participate in a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) event hosted by Tripler’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention team.



The Soldiers were quizzed on their SAAPM knowledge while completing a series of 10 different exercises. Answering the questions right provided each team with positive scores, while answering the question incorrectly resulted in Soldiers doing lunges and bear crawls in between stations.



